PNG Power inks deal with Pestech to boost electricity output in city

By HELEN TARAWA

PNG Power Limited yesterday signed a K40 million contract with PESTECH of Malaysia for the construction of a new 40 megawatt substation at Kilakila, NCD.

PNG Power chairman Andrew Ogil said it was an important project for the Port Moresby grid upgrade and has been ongoing.

“The Kilakila substation is an important station for us because it will relieve the current congestion that we have in the Port Moresby system.

“It will also involve 6.1km power lines of 66 kilovolt double circuit transmission lines from Kilakila station to the central business district.

The project is funded jointly by the PNG Government (20 per cent) and the Asian Development Bank.

“We look forward to working with PESTECH and they are not new to PNG Power and that’s a head start for us.”

Sales director Lim Hon Seng said PESTECH was grateful to Kumul Consolidated Holdings and the PPL board for the awarding of the 66kv Kilakila project which marked another milestone for the company in its quest to serve the Government and people of PNG.

“PESTECH has been in PNG in 2009 to 2011 to deliver the Erap and Hidden Valley-Hamata substations in Morobe.

“ADB is fully supportive of the Government’s agenda to achieve 70 per cent electrification in PNG by 2030,” he said.

The project which will start soon and is expected to end in 2019.

Meanwhile, the PNG Power board has authorised chairman Andrew Ogil to sign cheques as a temporary measure.

Responding to claims of the board micro-managing the State-owned entity, Ogil said since he was appointed, the board saw it fit to appoint him to sign cheques and he was a signatory.

In response to the energy workers union’s outstanding grievances and claims, Ogil said some of the matters have been addressed.

“All the union issues have been addressed (and) some have been completed; some are currently being addressed with the union now,” he said.

