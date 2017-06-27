PNG Power investigate illegal connections

THERE are some people allegedly connecting power illegally at Erima, especially settlers residing next to the Funeral Home.

These people don’t even pay for easy pays.

Some of us do not want do illegal connection as it is not the right thing to do, especially when we are not granted land titles.

These few people are benefiting much upon their illegal connections.

Some good amount of revenue is flowing in this particular area.

As a concern citizen, I called on PNG Power Management team to do thorough investigation into the legality of power Connections in the area mentioned.

Fight corruption

