PNG Power to light up Girua Airport in K3.5mil deal

THE Government has paid K3.5 million to PNG Power Ltd (PPL) to put up a power transmission line from Popondetta to Girua Airport in Northern.

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru, when delivering the money last Thursday, challenged PPL to deliver the project quickly and within the shortest period of time.

“The people of Girua will be expecting the power to connect to the airport soon,” he said.

“It is up to PNG Power now to make it happen.

“You must deliver this project within the shortest period of time to win government confidence.

“This is so that it can put more money to connect almost 80 per cent of our people who are living without access to electricity.”

Maru said the government’s contribution complemented the K45 million investment made by National Airports Corporation to upgrade Girua Airport.

“Girua, which is the only airport in the country with no power connection to the PNG Power grid, can now able to see the light of day,” Maru said. “The government is funding the 15km power line from Popondetta to Girua Airport.

“This project comes under the government’s rural electrification project that is being implemented by PNG Power and monitored by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

“Northern is the gateway to one of PNG’s iconic tourism sites, the Kokoda Track.

“This improvement to the Girua Airport will give confidence to the travelling public.

“People must also use the electricity to enter into small business that improve their livelihoods.”

