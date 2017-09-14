PNG Power reconnects Easipay after blackout

By HELEN TARAWA

PNG Power yesterday restored the Easipay system after encountering technical problems earlier in the week.

Acting chief executive officer Alex Oa told The National that the customer services unit at the PNG Power headquarters in Hohola was the only outlet working.

It was inundated by Port Moresby residents wanting to purchase power units.

Oa said technical faults led to Easipay database collapsing.

“Prior to opening up our vending sites (yesterday), we ran a test at our headquarters in Port Moresby and the system was all good to go,” he said.

“In order to control traffic to prevent overloading the system, and prevent another crash, PNG Power opened up vending at its offices nationwide at noon (yesterday).

“It then proceeded to opening up the other Easipay vending sites in shops around the country at 3pm, followed by SMS/Mobile purchase after 5pm.”

He said the problem was nationwide affecting all customers who were using the Easipay meter system.

