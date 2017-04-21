PNG Power workers decide on a sit-in protest

PNG Power workers have resolved to stage a sit-in protest over the board and management’s decision to suspend two senior managers yesterday.

The workers at a lunch-hour meeting decided on the action, claimed that the board had continued to play ignorant to their outstanding issues.

The general manager human resources and general manager customer services were suspended yesterday by the board.

General secretary of the PNG Energy Workers Union Santee Margis claimed the suspension of the HR general manager clearly showed that the workers’ issues would never be resolved.

He said the PNG Power workers had workplace grievances and that they had been calling on successive boards, including the current one, to address all the outstanding matters.

Like this: Like Loading...