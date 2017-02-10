PNG prone to disasters

PAPUA New Guinea is prone to natural and man-made disasters which lead to the displacement of about 75,000 people, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

These internally displaced persons (IDPs) have emerged as a result of natural disasters, climate change impact, tribal conflicts and fighting, land disputes, election-related violence, evictions in urban areas and development projects.

IOM PNG hosted a forum yesterday to initiatedialogue among humanitarian actors on land access for IDPs and to provide information and guidance to stakeholders and land issues.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, IOM Chief of Mission Lance Bonneau said IDPs were often marginalised from accessing basic services.

“Over the past decade, a total of 55 incidents happened which has affected at least 579,000 households during this period and resulted in loss of lives, destruction of shelter, and displacements,” Bonneau said.

He said IDPs were eager to find durable solutions to their vulnerability, reclaim livelihoods and fully participate in PNG’s development.

"However, insufficient access to land for production and settlement has been identified as the single most important obstacle to find durable solutions for IDPs."

IOM emergency and disaster coordinator Wonesai Sithole, in a presentation, said IDPs were one of the most vulnerable groups in the country.

He said the IDPs were facing problems like lack of good shelter, food, clean drinking water nand others.

