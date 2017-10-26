PNG to put on big show in RLWC opener

Papua New Guinea LNG Kumuls captain David Mead is optimistic that the home team will put on a big show on Saturday at the Oil Search National Football Stadium when they take on Wales in their rugby league World Cup opener.

Mead, who made his debut for the Kumuls in 2008 at the age of 18, says the only difference between the past Kumuls and this year’s team is that the current squad is better skilled and talented because of the experience gained from the PNG Hunters campaign in the Queensland Cup over the past four seasons.

“The Hunters club has shaped the players and they have played league just like the other NRL players so, this Kumul squad are physically fit and ready for the first game,” Mead said.

Mead said the Kumuls arrived in camp last Thursday from break after the Tri-Nations match in Fiji and they bonded well together.

“The feeling in the camp is good; we are positive and looking forward for our first home game,” he said.

“All the boys are training really well. Their attitude towards the training is impressive.

“We have not talked about setting records but it is just a matter of us preparing well and going into the game to give our best.”

