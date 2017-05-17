PNG ranks 119 in business survey

REGULATORY reforms on how Government agencies deal with businesses will help in making the country a more conducive environment to operate from.

International Financial Corporation senior operations officer Jonathan Kirkby noted PNG’s ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Survey.

“The World Bank developed the business survey to look at the impact of business regulations on businesses around the world,” Kirkby said.

“The survey looks at business in 190 countries and the survey is to allow countries to look at best practices. PNG ranks 119 in the world for ease of doing business. What that says is there is room for improvement in PNG.

“There are 100 countries or more who have taken reforms which PNG could also take to make it easier for business to operate and improve the business environment. The reforms are not costly or highly profiled.”

Kirby highlighted the need for agencies to focus on businesses that were more likely not to comply, while developing those that were compliant through their roles.

“The issue of compliance points to some changes that can be made in PNG – looking at how agencies look at compliance.”

Like this: Like Loading...