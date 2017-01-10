PNG ready to host Apec

THE country is ready to host Apec 2018 which “well over 10,000 delegates” are expected to attend, says Apec PNG 2018 Authority chief executive officer Chris Hawkins.

The event is expected to be attended by 20 Apec economies and their leaders.

“We’re on track. We have a very clear plan with milestones to reach each of the meetings and deliver the summit,” he said.

“We have the infrastructure which we’re finalising now. We are developing the systems and the capacity that we need to effectively run an Apec year and the myriad of events and meetings that will take place.”

Hawkins said “well over 10,000” delegates would be in the country.

“They’ll have their meetings in an environment which is secure and conducive to running a good meeting,” he said.

“At the same time, they’ll see a culture that many of them have never dreamed of, or gotten a chance to see.

“They come to Papua New Guinea, they learn a lot about the country and they go home as ambassadors for the nation.

He said security was a concern raised by the economies.

“People are concerned about security no doubt,” Hawkins said.

“A big part of what we’ve been doing is managing expectations. A lot of delegates and senior officials from the other economies I’ve known for many years.

“We’re spending a lot of time with them, showing them what Papua New Guinea is today, how the security system has changed from what we had 20 years ago.

“There are places I certainly wouldn’t go to in Sydney at night, and there are places I wouldn’t go to in Port Moresby at night too.”

