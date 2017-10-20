PNG to renew rivalry

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Kumuls are excited that they will get the opportunity to even the ledger with Wales in their opening match of the rugby league World Cup.

The PNG LNG Kumuls take on the Welsh on Oct 28 in their opening Pool C fixture and the sides have a history that stretches back to 1991 when a Jonathan Davies-led Wales out-classed the Kumuls 68-0 in Swansea.

Wales beat PNG 22-8 nine years later at the 2000 World Cup in Widnes, England.

The last time the sides met was in 2007, when a Kumuls touring side were thrashed 50-10 in Brigend, Wales.

PNG will then face an unpredictable Ireland side on Nov 5 in their final Pool C match before taking on Pool D’s USA in the cross-over fixture on Nov 12.

All home matches will be at the Oil Search National Football Stadium.

Coach Michael Marum, who was part of the side that lost to Wales in 2000 said the Dragons were a side they had faced and there was some familiarity but he added that it would be interesting to see how the Irish and Americans played — two teams PNG have not faced before.

“We’ve always played the Pacific islands nations along with the big three Australia, New Zealand and England but this time we will be playing Ireland and USA for the first time and it’s exciting for all of us,” Marum said.

“We’ve also played Wales and we haven’t beaten them so that will be a good challenge for us first up.

“We also have so much respect for those teams and we have prepared well to take them on.

“We are doing our homework to study their styles as I am sure they are doing for us.

“Ireland and USA are ranked higher than us so we will have to win if we want to improve our ranking as well,” Marum said.

The Irish Wolfhounds are currently ranked seventh by the International Rugby League Federation while the USA Hawks, who made the quarterfinals of the last World Cup, are in 10th spot.

Wales are ranked No.9 while PNG, who did win a game at the 2013 edition, are No.15 which is something Marum is aiming to improve on at the 2017 World Cup.

