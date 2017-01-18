PNG rugby dissolution imminent if issues unresolved: Frame

By HUXLEY LOVAI

THE ongoing infighting that has engulfed PNG rugby may have far reaching consequences if matters are not resolved in a timely and proper manner.

This was the main concern that interim PNGRFU president Ben Frame has with regards to the immediate future of rugby in the country.

Frame said: “The PNGRFU modus operandi is governed by its constitution and World Rugby regulations, laws and by-laws. The PNGFRU-amended constitution, together with the appointment of a public officer, is registered with the IPA.” Frame went on to say that regardless of whether an association had a constitution, all meetings must be convened by the public officer.

Since the general meeting conducted by Steven Kami (recently elected president) and Peter Tsiamalili Jr (PNGSF chief executive office) did not meet this requirement, their current actions are void and illegal, Frame said.

Regarding the Sports Minister Justine Tkatchenko’s public endorsement of Kami as PNGRFU president late last year, Frame expressed disappointment that the minister had not sought clarification from PNGRFU, Oceania Rugby or World Rugby. “The continued political interference could have serious effects regarding PNGRFU’s membership to World Rugby, hindering future participation in international competitions.

“I apologise to all our stakeholders, players, coaches and volunteers for the inconvenience.”

Like this: Like Loading...