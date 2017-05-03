PNG, Samoa to face off at qualifier

PAPUA New Guinea and Samoa are headed for a final day showdown at the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 – East Asia-Pacific Qualifier after they both recorded comprehensive wins in Sano, Japan, yesterday.

In this morning’s match between Samoa and Japan, Samoa’s trend of bowling first continued when they sent Japan in.

Japan never looked like setting a competitive total with a run rate of under two runs an over for most of the match.

Some late hitting from Rio Endo (9 not out) spraked the last quarter of the innings but it was too late and Japan could only manage 49 runs from their 20 overs.

Samoa took less than 10 overs to chase down the total with player of the match Lagi Otila Telea (17 not out) continuing her good form with the bat and securing Samoa a seven wicket win.

In the afternoon PNG were again too strong for Vanuatu winning by five wickets.

PNG captain Pauke Siaka (33 runs and 1 for 7) put in a player-of-the-match performance to lead her team to their third victory.

For Vanuatu, Judy Avok’s 47 was the highlight of their batting innings as they made 81 for 8 from 20 overs. Ravini Oa (2-10), Sibona Jimmy (2-13) and Kaia Arua (2-13) all picked up two wickets for PNG.

With two days of play to come, Samoa and PNG remain the teams to beat with the winner most likely to be decided in their final match tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...