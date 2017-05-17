PNG says no to Games

PAPUA New Guinea will not bid to host the 2019 Pacific Games after Tonga presented the necessary withdrawal documentation to the Pacific Games Council.

Sport Minister Justin Tkatchenko, pictured, announced this to dispel rumours of Papua New Guinea hosting the Games after Tonga’s withdrawal.

Tonga concerns the country could face economic difficulties if it staged the event.

A spokesman for the Tongan cabinet told Kaniva News that Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva had decided to save the country from what has been described as a “costly mistake”.

He added that Pehiva was informed last week of a World Bank report, which stated the Polynesian kingdom could find itself in financial trouble in the scenario that it went ahead and hosted the Games in two years’ time.

A statement on the Tonga 2019 Pacific Games confirms the cancellation.

“2019 Games are cancelled … lay the blame on the incompetence and lack of vision of our sports administrators … that is where it stops,” the statement reads.

The decision to withdraw comes just weeks after the Chinese government had agreed to pay more than TP$57 million (K81.06 million) for new sporting facilities.

He said he was not surprised at all as Tonga started the process to pull out on hosting the 2019 Pacific Games in Nuku’olofa.

Tkatchenko said after Tonga’s withdrawal, it was premature for the government to commit to support its bid to host the 2019 Pacific Games. “We will not be bidding for the 2019 Games or whatever until the new government is in place before making any premature statement,” he said.

“All the support and whatever has now become stalled and will not continue.

“We have not paid them any money. We offered them some staff to help them run the Games but all this will not eventuate as Tonga now withdraws from hosting the 2019 Pacific Games.”

Tonga is a small island country and does not have resources and finances to solely host a major sporting event like the Pacific Games.

Tkatchenko called on the Pacific Games Council to relook at their next plan of action – who will host or take over as host of the 2019 Pacific Games.

The Minister said Pacific Games was a very big event for the region which brought the countries together in the name of sports.

He urged the Pacific Games Council to award the games to countries who have the necessary facilities and also have financial backing through their local economies and from international donors.

“The process of selection of host countries must be reviewed,” Tkatchenko said.

“The Pacific Games Council is wrong in awarding Tonga the games knowing they don’t have the capabilities and now we have seen Tonga pullout because of a financial situation.”

PGC executive director Andrew Minogue told The National yesterday: “I cannot confirm anything as Pacific Games Council has received no formal notification. All we are aware of is rumours.”

