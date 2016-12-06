PNG has shown we can play host

IT is true that a lot of negative things are being said about Papua New Guinea but we can prove them wrong by hosting international meetings and sporting events such as the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup that successfully ended last weekend. PNG’s good name and image depends on its people and we have proven through the successful hosting of the 2015 Pacific Games, the African Caribbean Pacific summit earlier this year and the now concluded FIFA tournament. Thumbs up for PNG.

Proud PNGean, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...