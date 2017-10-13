PNG soccer move disappoints fan

I write with a certain degree of anger over the rising number sporting codes in the country that have decided to pull out of the Van 2017 Mini Pacific Games.

This is especially heart-breaking for the supporters who have been following the progress of the Kapuls after the success of OFC championships last year. How dare Papua New Guinea Football Association take us back with such a dumb decision?

The reasons given for the withdrawal of both the women’s and men’s teams do not hold water and it is simply pathetic.

We can see that PNGFA has lost its direction. It will be a missed opportunity for our teams in terms of match practice for the big games ahead.

Pacific Mini Games should be taken seriously as the full games are and be seen as important for PNG to compete regularly with other countries.

Forget the need for rankings. The more matches a team plays, the more cohesive it will become and the better it will be.

What a shame.

Kona Kik, Waigani

