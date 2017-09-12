PNG soldiers get silver award in international competition

TEN soldiers from the PNG defence force returned yesterday with a silver standard award from an international military skills challenge in Australia.

The gold standard award is the highest for the competition.

First Royal Pacific Island Regiment chief executive Lt-Col Boniface Aruma said 13 soldiers travelled but 10 were involved in the challenge.

“This is the first of its kind, the inaugural international military skills challenge that was conducted over a period of six days at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville,” he said.

“Australia, the United States, East Timor, PNG and Fiji competed.

“There was a range of activities (about 12) our soldiers participated in. They were designed to test section

commanders’ command and control.”

Corporal Leonard Niuli, who led the soldiers, said the series of activities were “very intensive and demanding.”

