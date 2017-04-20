PNG should have a statue of Sir Michael

IT is common in other parts of the world that putting up a statue to commemorate the champion, forefather or an originator is one way of respecting and symbolising his/her fabulous masterpiece.

One very classical example is, a ‘Statue in honour of King Leopold II in Belgium’ for he was known as the builder of Belgium putting up grand buildings and monuments all over, but he’s also slammed for the exploitation of the Congolese in Africa.

Yet, I haven’t seen any glimpse of planning to honour the very forefather of this nation.

It is a total dishonour to the sovereignty.

I wish we set up a statue as a monument to the founding father of Papua New Guinea none other than Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in our country.

Yarapaki Imma Leme

Madang

