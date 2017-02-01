PNG stock market not affected by US decisions

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

RECENT executive decisions by United States president Donald Trump will have little effect on Papua New Guinea’s stock market, an official says.

Port Moresby Stock Exchange general manager Vincent Ivosa was responding to queries on what if any effect Trump’s decision would have on PNG.

“As Papua Newc Guinea is a small economy, most of Trump’s recent decision will have very limited impact on Papua New Guinea as an economy and the stock market,” Ivosa told The National yesterday.

“However his decision may affect other sections of the economy especially with migration issues.”

Trump had signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal last Monday.

Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.”

He also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning US non-government organisation receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

In CNN news on Monday, Trump’s seismic move to ban more than 218 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday.

Chaos and confusion rippled through US airports with American law enforcement agencies and foreign countries trying to grasp Washington’s new policy.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

The decision ignited mass protests across US cities.

