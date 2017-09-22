PNG supports UN reforms for more transparency, accountability

PAPUA New Guinea is supporting reforms in the United Nations to promote more transparency and accountability.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and attend various meetings, said PNG fully supported the UN “becoming more transparent, and accountable and better reflective of today’s geo-political reality, but not at the expense of such countries as small island developing states”.

He said overarching objective “must be to advance the core interests of all UN member states under the UN charter and not just the powerful few”.

“The Security Council is a critical and essential part of the UN that needs to be overhauled to make its decisions more legitimate, represent, transparent and accountable,” he said.

He attended meetings on topics of significant national interest, issues he had also highlighted at the recent Pacific Islands Forum.

On Monday, Pato spoke on the impacts of climate change and sustainability during a Conference of Parties meeting (COP23).

Pato emphasised the need for improved access to the Green Climate Fund and other financial institutions, including the World Bank, for nations impacted by the vulnerabilities of climate change.

He outlined the need for greater policing mechanisms to protect fisheries in relation to illegal, unlicensed and unregulated fishing.

