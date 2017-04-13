PNG swimming names rep teams, Pini included

PAPUA New Guinea Swimming Incorporated has announced its teams for upcoming international events including the Oceania Swimming Championships.

Veteran Ryan Pini has missed out on the world championships and the Oceania team but has been included in the Commonwealth Games squad for Gold Coast next year.

Rising swim stars Ryan Maskelyn and Ebony Tkatchenko head the team for the Commonwealth Youth Games later this year.

Wells said the squad for the World Championships includes Seghers, Skelton-Vali and Seeto and would be coached Shaun Crow with Sarenah Pini the manager.

This year’s Oceania Swimming Championships will be in Port Moresby in the last quarter of 2017.

Commonwealth Games squad: Ryan Pini, Samuel Seghers, Ryan Maskelyne, Ashely Seeto, Leonard Kalate, Livingston Aika, Collin Akara, James Runnergar, Jose Tarere (men), Ebony Tkatchenko, Savannah Tkatchenko, Shannice Paraka, Barbara Vali-Skelton, Georgia-Leigh Vele (women); Ron Van Der Zant (coach), Sarenah Pini (manager); Oceania train-on squad: Sam Seghers, Ryan Maskelyne, Ashely Seeto, Leonard Kalate, Livingston Aika, Collin Akara, James Runnergar, Jose Tarere, Elijah Akunaii, Felix Devlin, Ian Egora, Holly John, Keven John, Tanguy Langelet, Moses Lorani, Valilua Nopiri, Derek Oates, Vince Tubuyavulina, Mathew Vali (men), Ebony Tkatchenko, Savannah Tkatchenko, Shanice Paraka, Barbara Vali-Skelton, Georgia-Leigh Vele, Raila Ila, Brittney Murray, Catherine Vali, Juanita Vava.

