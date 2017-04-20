PNG table tennis scores Oceania medals

By ISAAC LIRI

A PAPUA New Guinea table tennis team that took part in the Oceania Championships in Fiji recently (April 11 to 16) returned with positive results on Monday, according to coach Rea Loi.

The Under-18 team of Geoffrey Loi, Nao Agari and Albert Arua Lohia won bronze, while the women’s para team earned a silver and Geoffrey Loi singles won bronze in the singles.

The team that comprised of the three U18 athletes, including para athletes Vero Nime and Haoda Agari, flew the red-black-and-gold high in Suva and impressed the table tennis fraternity in PNG.

“The team did well in para and junior events and notched good results in the Oceania Championship,” Loi said.

“The para-standing athlete, Haoda Agari, did very well in his pool matches, beating the Oceania champion from Australia 3-0, before going down to Fiji in the medal playoff 3-1.”

Loi said the performance signalled a boost as the team looked forward to competing in the Mini Pacific Games, Youth Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

