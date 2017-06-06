PNG Taekwondo to deliver Korean Ambassandor’s Cup

Taekwondo PNG will deliver the annual Korean Ambassador’s Cup as their first national event for the year at the Caritas Technical Secondary School hall on Saturday.

This will be a one-day event only and will start at 8am and end by 4pm.

Up to 50 taekwondo exponents from clubs, especially in the National Capital District and Central have been hard at training to win prizes and medals in their respective weight categories and fighters will participate in the Poomsae (forms) as well as Kirugi (fighing) categories. Taekwondo PNG Federation is using this event to commence selection of athletes for national and international representations as well as identify athletes for the elite train-on squad for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Papua New Guineans have a natural flair for sports in general but especially, in the martial arts and taekwondo in particular.

With the right choice of exponents who have the natural talents combined with great character and given the right dose of coaching and training they will be able to deliver medals for PNG at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The search for talent will continue with other two championships in Lae for the Momase and Highlands region in July while the New Guinea Islands region will be staged in November prior to the PNG Games.

Interim president of PNG Taekwondo Federation John Cholai thanked the Ambassador of Korea for sponsoring the event as well as the Caritas Technical Secondary School for providing the excellent venue for the delivery of this championship.

