PNG to take part in World Supermodel pageant in China

THE World Supermodel Papua New Guinea will select two contestants from the 11 contestants vying for the crown.

The winners will travel to Macau, China to participate in the international pageant against 60 other countries.

They will also be a part of the International Fashion Week in Macau.

World Supermodel PNG began in August 2016.

The crowning will be on May 6 in Port Moresby.

The 11 contestants are in two categories – the World Teen Supermodel PNG, 16 to 19 years of age, and the World Supermodel PNG, 20 to 30 years of age, which has seven contestants.

The prizes for the two winners are estimated to be more than K100,000 with the finalist receiving return airfares to Macau in China, plus seven nights accommodation at the Grande Cologne Hotel.

World Supermodel PNG national director Philma Kelegai said they were proud of the contestants who had developed during the pageant.

“We want to keep developing and growing in this industry.

“Our dream is to see girls and women loving themselves, being confident and strong. The pageant has been a powerful platform to help spread that message,” she said.

