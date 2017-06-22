PNG a top mineral producer

PAPUA New Guinea is ranked among the top 20 gold and copper producers in the world, according to the PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Report 2013.

Secretariat head Lucas Alkan said according to the report, mining exploration activities covered more than 80 per cent of the country.

This is expected to further enhance and strengthen Papua New Guinea’s position as one of the top gold and copper producing nations in the world, Alkan said.

“The country is rich in minerals,” he said.

“It ranks in the top 20 world gold and copper producers and also produces silver, nickel and cobalt.”

During the reporting period, eight mines were operating in the country.

They include OK Tedi, Porgera, Lihir, Hidden Valley, Ramu Nickel and Cobalt, Tolokuma, Simberi and Sinivit.

This increased to nine with the inclusion of Eddie Creek in the 2014 report.

Alkan said there were promising times ahead for the country in terms of the enormous benefit the mining industry would bring to the economy.

“At PNGEITI, we are excited that we are already playing our part in promoting accountability and transparency in the way the Government, companies and landowners manage proceeds from these projects through the annual EITI reporting process,” the secretariat head said. “We hope to see more cooperation from all sectors of the economy so that we can produce comprehensive and timely information as we move forward in this journey.

“New projects in development include the deep-sea Solwara 1 (owned by Nautilus Minerals), Frieda (PanAust) and Wafi-Golpu (Harmony/Newcrest).”

