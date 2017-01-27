PNG transport system under fire

PAPUA New Guinea’s outdated transport system came under fire in Parliament yesterday.

MPs aired their frustrations during debate on six road traffic bills to overhaul the transport system in the country.

The Land Transport Board (Repeal) Bill 2016, Licensing of Heavy Vehicles (Repeal) Bill 2016, Motor Vehicle (Repeal) Act 2016 and National Road Safety Council (Repeal) Bill 2016 were repealed in their entirety and their powers and functions transferred to the Road Traffic Authority.

The Motor Car Dealers (Amendment) Bill 2016 – which allows for the board of the RTA to take charge of the powers and functions of the Land Transport Board – was also passed along with the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Tourism Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang said the bills greatly impacted on tourism in the country.

“There are a number of challenges that must be addressed for tourism to proliferate in the country,” he said.

“Tourism is a major contributor to economic development which contributes on average, 10 per cent of GDP globally.

“Tourism can grow in our country, but there are many areas which we must address, one of the key ones being transport. Our transport system in NCD is too old and cannot support tourism development in PNG Our public transport system is ancient – in terms of taxi service quality and safety is important.”

