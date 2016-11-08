PNG U20 to pay Davani tribute

By HENRY MORABANG

THE Papua New Guinea Under-20 women’s soccer team will observe a minute’s silence to remember the late Justice Catherine Davani during their opening match against Brazil on Sunday.

PNGFA president David Chung said Fifa had control over dress protocols for teams and would not allow the wearing of armbands, but as a mark of respect for the 56-year-old, a former national representative who played a big part in the administration of soccer at the national and club level.

Local fans and the home side would be allowed to honour her with the traditional moment of silence before the kick-off.

“Fifa has strict regulations during World Cup tournaments, however, we are being allowed a minute’s silence for Davani,” Chung said.

“We lost a great former player whose passion for football was inherent until the day she passed away. Her contribution to PNG soccer will always be cherished.”

Chung passed his condolences to the Kodana and the Davani families in this time of sorrow. Chung said Davani was appointed chairman of the Women’s National Soccer League, which was set to start next year.

“We wish she could have witnessed this World Cup and be with us in these exciting times for PNG soccer. She was a great mentor to many women in the country.”

Davani died in Brisbane, Australia, last Friday following a long battle with cancer.

Davani had an active role with soccer in the country, having played for country as well as captaining the senior women’s side to the Oceania Championships in Canberra, Australia.

She was involved with football since 1990 as an executive member of the PNGFA working with the then president Peter Mommers (deceased) and later Madiu Andrew.

Davani, who was the first PNG woman judge, relinquished her PNGFA duties in 2004 to focus on her judicial duties.

