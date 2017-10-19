PNG values 40 years of trade relations

NATIONAL Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru says the country values its relationship with the European Union over the past 40 years, especially on trade.

He said this during an event on Tuesday to mark the 40 years of partnership with the EU.

“Our country has valued our partnership over the last 40 years, a partnership that has matured, a partnership that has evolved beyond the granting of aid to PNG,” Maru said.

“But importantly to a trading relationship through the EPA (economic partnership agreements) agreement that has seen the growth of our fishing industry.”

He said the EU had invested in roads, oil palm provinces, Lae and Madang Highway.

“You have invested in education institutions. Your footprint is all over this country,” Maru said.

“EU is one of the most important bilateral partners we have. Our Government is keen to go beyond the current trade agreement and aid programme and look at deepening the relationship.

“We cannot only do business in fishing and the oil palm sector but we need to look at cocoa, coffee and the other sectors.”

Maru said PNG was the first country to sign the interim economic partnership agreement with the EU.

“Our Government and our people appreciate the friendship and the benefit that flow both ways over the last forty years.”

