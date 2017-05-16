PNG values Aust ties: Toua

THE value of the ‘special’ relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea is around K45 billion, PNG Business Council president David Toua says.

Welcoming delegates to the Australia-PNG business forum and trade expo in Port Moresby, Toua said it represented thousands of jobs, long-term stable investments and people-to-people ties which had endured several generations in the country.

He said these were indeed challenging times for businesses and more than ever, it highlighted the need to explore a suitable framework that must encapsulate trade, investment and aid, which would generate business opportunities, particularly for small to medium enterprises in and around Papua New Guinea.

Toua said clear and coherent policy designed to support such a framework would allow businesses to tap into the wealth existing in the resource, tourism and supply chain centres in Papua New Guinea.

He emphasised that people-to-people links must be central to the Australia-PNG relationship.

The forum and trade expo will end today.

The programme for the forum includes an overview of the economic climate, especially issues which effect business and investment.

It will include specific sessions by experts on doing business in Papua New Guinea, including topics such as introducing competition into the power sector, trade, business opportunities for agriculture.

There will be an opportunity for delegates to engage in lively interaction with presenters in most sessions including in smaller work groups.

Government ministers from Australia and Papua New Guinea plus other experts have been invited to address the forum.

