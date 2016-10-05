PNG will be ready

By HENRY MORABANG

THE Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup local organising committee (LOC) and the Papua New Guinea Football Association are confident the infrastructures, in particular the two new mini stadiums, will be completed by the end of the month.

PNGFA president David Chung ,on behalf of the LOC, said he was positive the venues would be ready before the November 13 kick-off. Chung made this comment while updating The National on the venues yesterday.

Though he admitted that work on the Bava Park venue in Bisini was slow, he remained confident that contractors working on the stadiums would complete it on time.

Chung, pictured, endorsed the statement by PNG Sports Foundation executive director Peter Tsiamalili Jr that the work at Bava Park and the PNG Football Stadium (Sir John Guise complex) was at full steam and headed towards completion by the deadline of this month.

Tsiamalili, who is in charge of all state-owned venues which will be used at the World Cup, made this very clear during a tour of training and match venues.

The tour was with members of the infrastructure project steering committee (IPSC) as part of their weekly meet, and which Tsiamalili chairs.

The IPSC comprises of key technical officials from the Department of Treasury, Department of Finance, Department of National Planning, Central Supply and Tenders Board (CSTB), PNG Power, Eda Ranu, PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF), contractors and the FIFA Local Organising Committee.

This weekly meet is to ensure that the required support committed by the respective government agencies and contractors in areas of construction and refurbishment of the stadiums, as well as upgrading of fields at all training venues were implemented.

“The departments of Finance, Treasury and Planning have been tremendous in their hands-on support for this world event so far,” Tsiamalili said.

“At this stage, the need for the full drawdown of funds from the National Government is crucial. This will ensure that we meet our deadline in 30 days and get our U20 World Cup over the line,” he said.

Tsiamalili thanked the National Government for its commitment and ongoing support.

He also extended his appreciation to the IPSC for its commitment.

“The collective efforts by the key technical officials from the Government, SOE’s and contractors have continuously given great assurance that PNG is ready to host the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup.”

Related