PNG win second ODI

PAPUA New Guinea Barramundis bowler Chad Soper took a career best 6-41 to hand his side a dramatic 14-run win over Hong Kong in their second One Day International on Sunday, levelling their three-match series.

The win sets up today’s third and final ODI at Mongkok Oval in Hong Kong.

After winning the toss the Hebousponsored Barramundis opted to bat first at the Mission Road Ground and were promptly dismissed for 201 in 45.5 overs. As he did in the first match, left-arm spinner Nadeem Ahmed (4- 50) swept through the top order.

But PNG paceman Soper returned the favour by dismissing the top three of the hosts, before adding three more wickets to his tally to bowl Hong Kong out for 187 in 48.1 overs. Captain Assad Vala once again led the way, hitting a classy 70 runs off 87 balls. Vala was supported by Sese Bau (40), who both put on 78 runs for the fourth wicket.

Other than Vala and Bau, none of the other Barramundis’ batsmen got going, while Ahmed (4-50), Anshuman Rath (3-28) and Aizaz Khan (2-40) were the chief wicket takers for Hong Kong.

In reply, hosts Hong Kong stumbled in their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out 15 runs short of their target.

Soper was the main destoyer but he was supported by Mahuru Dai (2-42), while Hong Kong’s Shaid Wasif (45 off 69 balls) nearly got the hosts over the line in the end. Vala said he was pleased with the grit shown by his men in defending a low total.

“We showed a lot of character and we fought right to the end,” Vala said.

Hong Kong beat the Barras by 106 runs in the first ODI on Friday, putting 269 on the board and then bowling PNG out for 163 in 38 overs.

Spinners AnshumanRath 3-22 and Nadeem Ahmed -373 accounted for the Barras batting order. For the visitors, Vala top-scored with 43 while Lega Siaka (36) and Dogodo Bau (34) were the other significant run scorers for PNG.

