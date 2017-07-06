PNG witnessed a failed event

PAPUA New Guinea, a sovereign nation, delivered a national event that occurs after every five years, most commented and criticised event ever.

From the villages to districts HQ, major towns and cities witnessed a failed event in the history of the nation.

Adamantly, we were legally denied our rights to exercise our voice to vote for our leaders of our choice.

We do not have a second chance to exercise this democratic right on our mother land.

We were treated as foreigners.

Some points to ponder:

NID (National Identification) programme was a failure with huge amount of money wasted;

Village, towns and cities census (common roll up dates) were a waste of time and money; and

More than a billion kina plus for this national election is a waste.

Who do we blame: The Government of the day, the bureaucrats of the day or the system that is in place?

Jacob Kavie

West Taraka Lae

