PNGan’s will be losers in this election again

THE agenda for this election is to replace politicians who have selfish ambitions, ineffective and corrupt.

It is unfortunate that the government institutions responsible to weed out corrupted leaders have not been able to be transparent in their duties.

How can this country come out from the current state of political, economic, social, cultural and environmental destructions that we are not able to repair?

Debts are increasing, resources are fast depleting, roads and bridges cannot be accessible, health services are without modern drugs and worse still and we are still beggars.

This election will be full of regrets where the continuing politicians will encroach further into the Waigani jungles, while the new recruits will be initiated into the new culture of “who wants to be a millionaire”.

History is repeating itself where the current government has become like another turtle flapping its wings.

The people of PNG will be the great losers in this election again.

Manus Asylum

