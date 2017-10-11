PNGDF Commander’s Cup kicks off today

By HUXLEY LOVAI

The 2017 Papua New Guinea Defence Force Commander’s Cup challenge kicks off today at the Murray Barracks Oval in Port Moresby with pool matches beginning at 11am.

The three-day tournament ends on Friday with the finals.

This year’s competition will be hosted by the Air Transport Wing.

The 2017 edition of the Commanders Cup will be played using the rugby 10s format and will involve 10 teams from the different PNGDF barracks around the country and the various units within the defence force.

The 10 teams will be placed into two pools.

Commanding officer of the Air Transport Wing Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Miro said his unit was honoured to be given the responsibility of hosting this year’s event.

“ATW was directed to host the competition by the PNGDF commander this year. We were supposed to host it back in 2013. It did not eventuate then but it will happen now, we can assure you,” Miro said. “The competition is being revived this year. The last tournament was held in 2011 at the Goldie River Training Depot.

The cup was won by Igam 1134 Crocs.

“We are playing our matches using the rugby 10s format.

“This was chosen because of the limited manpower of the host unit and the operational requirements of the various units of the PNGDF.

“Regardless the interest and enthusiasm of the PNGDF personnel has been very encouraging.”

This year will see the inclusion of a 10th team. The Long Range Reconnaissance Unit have been given the green light to participate in their first tournament.

The tournament will commence with the opening parade at 9am, followed by a curtain-raiser match featuring the PNGDF female personnel before the main competition starts.

Teams: Pool A – Goldie Warriors, Basilisk Marlins, LRRU Troopers, Crocs and Force Support Battalion Tigers; Pool B – Headquarter Chiefs, Tarangau Sharks, 2 RPIR, Air Transport Wing and 1 RPIR.

