PNGDF given raw deal

WHEN armies of the world spend money on modern weaponry or research and development, ours is still dogged by politics and bureaucracy.

Picture an underfed watch dog reined in by a handler who cares little about it.

Elsewhere in the world armies are provided such a level of national income and given leeway to not only advance in their line of work but also partner civilian authorities in nation building through engineering and construction, training, healthcare, etc.

In this country, the military is completely at the mercy of civilian government and is slowly being starved of much needed funding and other resources.

Just last week the outgoing commander of the air wing of the PNG Defence Force lamented the lack of resources to run a respectable military aviation operation. Pilots and aircraft engineers are desk-bound because there are no aircraft to fly and maintain.

The story is no better at the land and maritime elements of the force. The apparent mess up in the purchase of land for the relocation of military institutions out of Port Moresby that came to light in recent days is yet another sorry chapter in the life of the PNGDF.

Port Moresby has grown and the expansion is happening almost daily.

The naval base at Konedobu and the Taurama and Murray Barracks are being crowded in from all around and would soon be out of place in the middle of commercial and residential developments.

Military planners and the Government decided then to relocate the establishments away from the expanding metropolis.

Land at Manumanu in the Kairuku district of Central was a natural choice for the relocation of the landing craft base and the army barracks.

We are to believe that negotiations for the compulsory acquisition of the land began in earnest and a purchase price agreed and transacted.

However, it was alleged in parliament that a fraudulent payment of K46.6 million had been made for the land.

The Prime Minister told Parliament that the transaction was carried out without his cabinet’s knowledge. He has effectively blamed his Defence and State Enterprises and Public Investment ministers for facilitating a fraudulent deal, thereby lending credence to claims by the Opposition and members of the public through social media.

The Opposition has lambasted the two ministers for the alleged fraud.

Something obviously is amiss and again the PNG Defence Force is caught in the middle. What is unfolding is a huge step back from what little progress has been made so far in rebuilding the army.

The allegations politicians have levelled against each other are matters for the responsible State agencies to delve into and establish the truth.

From what has been revealed so far in Parliament, the process to relocate the naval base at Konedobu and the army barracks was started by the ministry of Public Investments and State Enterprises a couple of years back.

The State through Kumul Consolidated Holdings was to have purchased the land at Manumanu to relocate the military establishments. Portions of the land were acquired by a third party company and, we are to believe, re-sold to the State.

The sidelined State Enterprises and Public Investments Minister maintains the transaction begun by his predecessor was a normal commercial deal, contrary to the allegations. When the former minister raised the matter in Parliament, the prime minister announced that senior bureaucrats and their ministers were sidelined to allow for an inquiry into the whole affair.

From past experience, one might ask whether another commission of inquiry would do any good to an army trying to get free from a history of government apathy. What is certain though is that the commission of inquiry and whatever emanates from it will not expedite the relocation of the military establishments but only prolong the process.

Whatever the truth of the Manumanu land deal matters little now; the sad fact is that the PNGDF has been given a raw deal.

Maybe, given the nature of PNG politics and bureaucracy, we would be a little naive to believe the process to relocate the military institution should be straight forward: Identify land, purchase it if is not yet alienated, and begin the relocation in stages.

Alas, that was not to be.

