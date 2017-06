THE Papua New Guinea Defence Force hierarchy at Murray barracks headquarters need to explain to all units CO’s why they continuously reinstate soldiers who have already been discharged from the force.

The CO’s of units have the power to discharge soldiers who are seen to be unfit to serve in the military.

PNGDF is a military organisation and must remain one and not a private company for a few top brasses.

Sapper Cobby

