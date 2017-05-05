PNGDF officer graduates with Masters

A PAPUA New Guinea Defence Force officer graduated with a Masters degree in remote sensing and geographic information systems at the University of Technology in Lae last week.

Major John Wani, from Wasera-Gawi in East Sepik, and an engineering officer with the force, was one of the eight students who graduated with a Masters.

Wani said PNGDF was venturing into the geospatial intelligence arena and recognised this capability.

Wani has been appointed by the Defence Force to set up an office and enhance it to a directorate level in the force.

He is working at the PNGDF headquarters at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby.

Wani’s line of work will assist other government agencies such as fisheries, forestry, PNG Immigrations and police.

Wani thanked Col Dick Parker, the head of the Australian Defence staff, and his officers and the Australian government through the defence co-operation programme for sponsoring him from 2014-16 that enabled him to graduate as a pioneer officer in the field.

He thanked his family for their understanding, love and support.

