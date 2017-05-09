PNGDF to be in all electorates

PAPUA New Guinea Defence Force soldiers engaged in election operations in Enga will be deployed to all electorates and not only to Kandep and Porgera-Lagaip, PNG Defence Force Commander Brigadier General Gilbert Toropo said yesterday.

“The troops deployed in Enga will respond to all the electorate in Enga, as the security situations on the ground dictates,” he said.

Opposition Leader and Kandep MP Don Polye has accused Toropo of planning to deploy soldiers only to Kandep and Porgera-Lagaip electorates – where he and Nixon Mangape are contesting – and not to Wapenamanda, Wabag and Kompiam-Ambum.

Polye is the Triumph Heritage Empowerment leader and Mangape is THE Party Highlands region deputy leader.

Polye said that he was told that 240 soldiers would be based in Kandep and Porgera-Lagaip electorates.

“If they are being deployed, then they must not be directly involved in enforcing law and order like the police force,” he said.

“They must come under the instruction of the provincial police commander or the Western End regional police commander if there is a need. Otherwise, there is no need for them to be deployed.

“The deployment of the soldiers will create speculation that they are carrying out a political agenda.”

Earlier on, Police Commissioner Gari Baki had said that 10,600 police, military and Correctional Services officers would help boost security operations during the elections. “The running of election security operations has been decentralised which the divisional police commanders will be in charge of,” Baki said.

“Election security operations will not be controlled from the police headquarters in Konedobu, Port Moresby, as it was in the past.

“PNGDF and PNGCS officers will help the provincial police commanders to manage security operations.”

