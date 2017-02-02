PNGEC needs support to deliver

By LUKE KAMA

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says the PNG Electoral Commission (PNGEC) needs support from everyone to deliver a cost-efficient, effective and successful general election this year.

Lupari said the election needed the support from the Government and the PNG Electoral Comission under the leadership of Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato, who is in consultation with key agencies of the State.

“I am very pleased with the Electoral Commissioner not only in terms of this plan but other things as well,” Lupari said during the launch of the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission National Logistic Plan in Port Moresby yesterday.

“We have been briefed on the common roll updates.

“We were also briefed on the purchase of some key items such as ballot papers which has attracted a lot of attention both from the public and politicians.

“I’m sure the electoral commissioner can respond to any question that our people may have.

“But, what I want to say here is that delivering the election needs a whole of Government approach.

“Not only the public servants, the support must also come from the community, the churches, civil societies, district and provincial leaders and most importantly the politicians themselves,” Lupari said.

Lupari said he was very confident of Gamato’s leadership.

“All the things that he has done to date is in consultation under the whole of Government approach, also in consultation with the committee I chair.” he said.

“Going forward, we will have final briefing for all the election managers this month in Kokopo where they will be briefed on the execution plans of the national election.

“We will also have another meeting in Goroka where the security plan for the election will be launched by the police commissioner and minister for police towards the beginning or April.”

Like this: Like Loading...