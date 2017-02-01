PNGEITI releases beneficial ownership roadmap

THE PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative has released a beneficial ownership roadmap to comply with a requirement of the EITI international board.

National Secretariat head Lucas Alkan said the roadmap would provide direction and outline specific actions the Government would take from this year to 2020. It will then give the beneficial ownership details in its annual EITI country report.

He said the roadmap was produced by the accounting firm,KPMG according to the EITI global requirement. EITI member countries are required to provide information on who are the real owners or beneficiaries of companies operating in the extractive sector.

“The beneficiary ownership roadmap is relevant to us as a nation rich in oil, gas and minerals as it details who are the real owners and beneficiaries behind these corporate entities in the mining and petroleum projects.”

He said the beneficial ownership also covered landowner companies and corporations which made investments from revenues flowing from the extractive sector.

“This is to bring about transparency and accountability to all stakeholders involved in the extractive sector,” Alkan said.

“PNG is one of the 51 mineral rich countries signed up to implement the EITI concept to bring about global standard and best practice in the extractive sector. As an EITI member country we will be required to disclose company ownership details in the extractive sector by 2020.’’

Meanwhile, Alkan said the PNGEITI would be continuing its provincial roadshow at mining and oil and gas projects’ sites in the country to educate various stakeholders on the findings and recommendations of the PNGEITI 2014 report.

“As part of our on-going efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the extractive sector, we will continue to work with all our stakeholders to disseminate the findings of the report to national and sub-national stakeholders.”

