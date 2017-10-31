PNGFA decision disappoints women footballers

WOMEN footballers believe the Papua New Guinea Football Association’s (PNGFA) decision not to take part in the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu was shallow and shows a lack of proper planning.

Women’s coach Rachel Wadunah was tightlipped but was equally disappointed and backed the players’ outcry over PNGFA overlooking the success of women’s football in the country.

A lot of female footballers could not speak out openly fearing repercussions but the woman who scored PNG’s only goal that helped the country win the gold medal at the 2015 Pacific Games, Marie Kaipu, said she was disappointed with PNGFA’s call.

“I don’t think it’s a good decision not to participate at the Mini Games. Such Games will gauge our performance against other island countries,” Kaipu said. Team manageress of the 2015 PNG gold medal-winning team Dianne Tasion said it was disappointing that PNGFA chose not to send the soccer teams to Vanuatu.

“It was not easy, a lot of hard work and sacrifices by players, coaches, managements and families getting the teams to be the best in the Pacific. It’s just sad that all the efforts become wasted for whatever reason I don’t know,” Tasion said.

Former PNG midfielder Jacqueline Chalau described the decision as shallow.

“Well, I haven’t heard or read anything on that but I feel that whoever decided this is short-sighted,” she said.

A source close to PNGFA said the national football federation had no money to prepare the two teams (men and women) for the Mini Games.

