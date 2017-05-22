PNGFA defends Chung election

THE Papua New Guinea Football Association has defended Oceania Football Confederation president David Chung, pictured, against allegations in a recent online article.

The article written by Paul Nicholson from Inside World Football titled “OFC chief Chung under fire in PNG,” claimed

Chung was “facing a revolution” in his home country where a rival faction had established its own federation and apparently had more members than the FIFA-recognised PNGFA.

The article further alleged that while Chung’s power base has grown on the international stage, at home “he was under fire” from football stakeholders who claimed they had filed numerous letters and complaints to Fifa after he “fixed his re-election” to the PNGFA presidency.

They urged Fifa to recognise their breakaway ‘federation’ and to investigate Chung and the election process in PNG.

In a media statement, PNGFA said the article lacked balance as the author had never offered PNGFA or Chung the opportunity to respond to the allegations made against him.

The statement said if Chung had given the PNGFA the right of reply, the response would have been as follows:

The elective congress of the PNGFA was held on Dec 28, 2016.

The PNGFA and its electoral committee believe that the congress and the subsequent election was held in accordance with PNGFA statutes. The members who were suspended were subject to a clear and transparent process and were found not to be compliant to their member obligations in accordance with the PNGFA statutes

This was endorsed by Fifa and the national court in Port Moresby following an application for an injunction by one of the suspended members where the court found they had no legal standing.

As of today, no member or official, in particular (John) Kapi Natto, has lodged a formal letter of complaint with Fifa, OFC or PNGFA. Nor have they lodged any appeal or written complaint with the relevant appeal bodies available to them which includes the PNGFA appeal committee, PNGFA electoral appeal committee, Fifa, OFC or the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Football Federation of Papua New Guinea (FFPNG) remains an unrecognised sporting body which is operating illegally – as per the statement made by OFC general secretary Tai Nicholas on April 5, 2017.

In addition, the PNGFA refutes the allegation within this article claiming that Chung was immune to any inquiry or prosecution by Fifa. In fact it is the opposite. Both Chung and the PNGFA welcome any investigation or inquiry in respect to the convocation of congress, the process undertaken for the suspension of members and any allegations of inappropriate behaviour surrounding the election.

In particular, the PNGFA and Chung refute the allegations made by the former Fifa development officer for OFC, Shaun Easthope, who has made unsubstantiated claims that Chung used Fifa funds to influence the election.

“Easthope, when asked by Fifa to substantiate these allegations, could not produce any such evidence and his comments in fact come as a disgruntled former consultant of Fifa,” the statement said.

