PNGFA employees assured of pay rise

THE new managing director for the PNG Forest Authority (PNGFA) Tunou Sabuin has assured employees of a pay rise.

Sabuin told staff who had assembled to hear his appointment that the Department of Personnel Management had approved the remuneration package for staff throughout the country.

“Not only will the casual staff get the remuneration package increase but also the permanent staff of PNGFA,” he said.

“We will wait for the secretary of the Department of Personal Management to sign and then it will be implemented,” Sabuin told the staff.

He thanked the Minister for Forest Douglas Tomuriesa for making sure that staff welfare was addressed by improving housing subsidies from K60,000 to K150,000.

“We started from K25,000 to K60,000 and now further up to K150,000,” he said.

Sabuin said that PNGFA was the only organisation that made all its casual staff become permanent and that was approved by the board.

Meanwhile, Tomuriesa said the PNGFA employees needed a pay rise because they had missed out over the last 15 years.

“Forest has made K40 billion in terms of revenue for this country since 1975. And every year, we contributed almost a billion to the revenue of this country,” he said.

“Yet we have missed out for the last 15 years on pay rise for our workers.”

Tomuriesa said workers’ welfare should be cared for and if that was not the case then “we will have problems”.

“People give their 100 per cent effort into things they do because they are cared for and I am a believer in that,” he said.

