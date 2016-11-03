PNGFA to get stadium

By HENRY MORABANG

THE newly constructed PNG Football Stadium (PNGFS) will be handed over to the local organising committee on Sunday to prepare for the World Cup next week.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko announced this while updating the media on the progress of the work on the stadium in Port Moresby yesterday. He said the LOC would do some overlay work on it in preparation for the three-week tournament.

The tournament will run from Nov 13 to Dec 3, with 16 countries from five continents taking part.

Tkatchenko said the stadium was part of the Fifa legacy programme and would be handed over to PNG Football Association following the World Cup.

He said the new mini stadium would be the new home for football in the country.

“For the first time football is being recognised by the Government, and will take custodianship of the well-equipped, 5000-seat stadium,” Tkatchenko said.

He said PNGFA would be working with PNG Sports Foundation to sub-lease it so they (PNGFA) could be able to run their own competitions, training and events on their football calendar.

The minister said he was looking forward to this milestone and thanked everyone involved for working together.

