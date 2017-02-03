PNGFA offers olive branch to associations

THE PNG Football Association has extended the olive branch to seven suspended associations offering to establish dialogue with them.

In a letter dated Jan 30, PNGFA general-secretary Dimirit Mileng has sought to reconnect with the associations as a way forward to the eventual lifting of their suspensions.

The associations have been given 60 days to respond to the offer.

The letter read in part: “The finding of the Electoral Committee investigation which led to recommendation for suspensions needed to be addressed to develop a way forward for the uplifting and re-installment of the member association’s status.”

Koupa Soccer Association president Morea Vavine said he would seek the collective decision of the other 12 associations before making any comment.

Morea said if PNGFA wanted to established dialogue then he endorsed former NSL chairman Isaac Lupari’s call to reconvene the PNGFA annual general meeting for a fresh election – for the good of soccer in the country.

“The PNGFA has treated us poorly and now they want to smooth things over as if there isn’t anything wrong with them,” Morea said.

Hekari Soccer Association president John Kapi Natto, who is currently on compassionate leave in Honiara, Solomon Islands, also received the same offer from PNGFA.

He told this paper from Honiara yesterday that PNGFA must call a round table conference to restore the credibility of football in the country which was fast eroding.

Heading the agenda would be the leadership of the PNGFA and the legitimacy of last December’s congress in Kimbe.

Like this: Like Loading...