PNGFA semi-professional comp calls for expression of interest from clubs

By ISAAC LIRI

The PNG Football Association’s semi-professional competition is calling for expressions of interest from franchises wishing to play in the 2017-18 season.

PNGFA vice-president John Gonjuan said the new season would start next month and teams wishing to take part had until the end of this month to submit bids.

He said forms could be picked up at the National Soccer League office at Telikom Rumana in Port Moresby.

Gonjuan said all franchises submitting their expression of interest needed to take note of the following:

l Clubs must be incorporated as companies and be registered with the Investment Promotion Authority and there is to be no double ownership of franchises.

l Franchise clubs must be able to adequately demonstrate their ability to meet all the financial commitments during the season.

“We should look forward for another great year of entertaining display of football skills,” Gonjuan said.

“We had a successful end to the 2017 season with minor hiccups and credit should go to all the club franchises, players, match officials and the NSL board.”

