PNGLNG backs Kumuls

In 2017, Papua New Guinea will, for the first time, host the Rugby League World Cup.

ExxonMobil PNG Limited, operator of PNG LNG, is delighted that this opportunity will create international focus on the country as the PNG LNG Kumuls team capitalises on home crowd support.

As a next step on the journey to the World Cup, the PNG LNG Kumuls take on Cook Islands in the Pacific test tomorrow.

PNG LNG managing director Andrew Barry said the firm was proud to be associated with a national icon in sports.

“We congratulate the players who have been selected to represent their country in the lead up Pacific test match in Sydney,” Barry said.

“We believe the young men will be great ambassadors for the country and the national sport.

“We wish them and team management every success in the test.

“The PNG LNG family will be watching from afar and cheering on the team as they take the field in Sydney.”

