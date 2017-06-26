PNGOC hosts Olympic Day

The PNG Olympic Committee hosted the Olympic Day celebrations last Friday at the Rita Flynn Courts. To celebrate the day PNGOC, in partnership with several sporting codes, set up sports information and demonstration booths.

Students from invited schools attended the event to learn basic rules of the sports as well as get active and participate in the demonstration of the sports. Students had the opportunity to learn about various sports and also discover new sports such as fencing and archery. This was all done to promote three pillars of the Olympic Day – move, learn and discover.

Sporting bodies and sports which participated in setting up demonstration booths were archery, badminton, basketball, karate, taekwondo, netball, volleyball, cricket, soccer, AFL, PNG NRL and fencing.

At the conclusion of the day’s activities, secretary-general of the PNG Olympic Committee, Auvita Rapilla told the gathered students: “It was fantastic to see all the students who turned up today and I’m pleased that you all enjoyed yourself”.

“And I hope that if you really want to pursue those new sports that you tried out, please continue to do so. We want to encourage you to use sport as a way to make friends and most importantly to stay active as well. That’s for all of us from children to adults.”

Rapilla also thanked the all the sporting bodies who set up information booths, volunteers, athletes, PNGOC staff and the venue management team for their contribution to the success of the event.

