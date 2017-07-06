PNGRFL judiciary to handle Digicel Cup cases

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League judiciary is in charge of PNG National Rugby League disciplinary issues according to Digicel Cup competition manager Stanley Hondina.

Hondina said all judiciary issues would be conducted by the PNGRFL judiciary and not the PNGNRL as was done in the past.

Hondina said judiciary matters were now with the PNGRFL judiciary they were waiting on vidoe footage evidence from games in Minj and Mendi to deliberate on sanctions for teams and players.

He said that the incident in Minj involved a politician who attacked a referee and a linesman after a match between Waghi Tumbe and Goroka Lahanis last month.

The other issue was the premature ending to the Menid Muruks-Hela Wigmen fixture at the Joe Keviame Oval in Mendi. “We have the reports but need the video evidence so the PNGRFL judiciary can take action the allegations,” Hondina said.

Wigmen chairman Andy Hetra said only 25 minutes were played the second half and the match was stopped by the organisers with a reason given.

The Wigmen lodged an appeal after their 8-6 loss to the Muruks.

