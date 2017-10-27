PNGRFL launches Kumuls merchandise

By HUXLEY LOVAI

KUMULS supporters will be able to get behind the national team by purchasing official merchandise.

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League in partnership with Pacific Uniforms under the “Tura” brand of sports apparel, will be the official distributors in the country.

PNGRFL chief executive Reatua Rau said that as one of the co-hosts of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, it was important that the people of PNG supported the national team with the official merchandise.

“A month ago we recognised that need to have official Kumul merchandise available to the general public to purchase to support of our team during the World Cup matches here in Port Moresby,” Rau said.

“We made a consignment arrangement with Tura. We had to look for a retailer w to market and distribute these products.

“All the apparel that the Kumuls wear will be made available to the public. The Kumuls official supplier FI-TA has produced the apparel in the last week and a half that will be on sale at the Tura showroom.”

Pacific Uniforms national manager Meghan Toka said the company had been encouraged by the positive response from the general public.

“We received our first batch of stock a week and a half ago, and it has been completely sold out,” Toka said.

“We’re delighted with the public response. We have a second batch of stock arriving next week, so if the public wants to buy any of the Kumuls official merchandise please come to our Pacific Uniforms showroom located on Ume Street, at Gordon, Port Moresby or check our Facebook page Tura Sports PNG.”

