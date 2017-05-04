PNGRFL open to partners

THE PNGRFL stands ready to work in partnership with the government that is formed following the 2017 general elections.

In light of the expected changes to the political landscape, rugby league’s governing body wishes to continue with its strategic cooperation with the government.

This was made clear by PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka.

“We have no political affiliations.

It doesn’t matter who the politicians are, any government that comes in, we stand ready to work with them.”

Tsaka said that PNGRFL over the past three years had rebuilt the credibility of the governing body in the country. This improved PNGRFL’s standing with the business community.

“Obviously it’s not only the government that supports rugby league, 70 per cent of our support is from the private sector.

“So we have very good private sector partners and international partners like the NRL that support our programmes and the work we do in the country.”

Commenting on how elections may affect rugby league competitions and programmes in the country, he said: “This may affect venues and football programmes but our football season continues.

Barring any serious issues that may happen, we don’t expect any major disruptions to our competitions and programmes.”

